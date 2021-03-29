TN polls 2021: AIADMK seeks action against KN Nehru  

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy West Assembly constituency AIADMK candidate V Padmanaban alleged that DMK candidate KN Nehru was involved in distributing money to police personnel and demanded his suspension.

“A case has been filed against DMK. It clearly points out that KN Nehru is trying to buy votes. If there is no money distribution, there is no doubt that AIADMK would win Tiruchy West constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nehru wrote to the Election Commission of India stating that he had no connection with the money distribution and that ‘false’ charges were made to malign his name, sources said.