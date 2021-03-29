TN polls 2021: Will temple Tiruvannamalai town give hat-trick victory to EV Velu? 

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: One of the must-visit destinations for an ardent Hindu devotee, the Assembly constituency of Tiruvannamalai is known as an abode of Lord Shiva.

This time around, the constituency goes to polls amid a surcharged political situation, following I-T raids on the premises of former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK district (south) secretary EV Velu.

Velu, who won two consecutive elections here in 2011 and 2016, is now locking horns with BJP’s traders wing leader S Thanigaivel.

After the I-T raids, an unperturbed Velu has intensified his electioneering activities not only in Tiruvannamalai but also in other segments of the district.

A seasoned politician with roots in AIADMK, Velu has been elected to the Assembly five times, once on an AIADMK ticket and four times after hopping to DMK.

He made his electoral debut in 1984 when he was elected from Thandarampattu segment.

He won from the same constituency twice, after switching over to DMK in 2001 and 2006, before moving to Tiruvannamalai.

Considered as a shrewd tactician who pins down political opponents with clever moves, Velu has been concentrating more on the other seven segments where his party colleagues are contesting.

He has promised to come out with a sustainable water supply scheme for the constituency.

“The Cauvery Combined Water Supply Scheme, at a cost of Rs 700 crore, will be implemented to provide regular water supply to households. Concrete roads will be laid on the car street in the town. Overhead electric cables will be converted into underground cables in the entire town,” Velu promises.

Moreover, he says, “Greening of the town and the hills through planting of more saplings will be carried out. I have already been doing tree planting activities through Thooimai Arunai Organisation.”

Velu has been involved in civic activities such as cleaning up the temple town and greening - endearing himself to the people of the constituency.

The two-day I-T raids created ripples in the poll scene though nothing incriminating - materials or money - was found.

Meanwhile, his opponent Thanigaivel, who is into realty sector and financing for films, has been focusing on the achievements of the BJP-led Union government to garner votes.

Central schemes including smart city projects, highway projects and AIIMS in Madurai are part of his poll pitch.

Thanigaivel also promises to work for bringing a government law college and a women’s arts college to the constituency.

“If I am elected, I will work for setting up a government law college and women’s arts college. The Tiruvannamalai municipality will be upgraded into a municipal corporation. Above all, I will work towards converting the temple town into a Varanasi.”

Certain incomplete projects such as the Puducherry-Krishnagiri National Highway and Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai rail link have left the local people with poor transportation facilities.

The plea for operating express trains connecting Tiruvannamalai too hasn’t been fulfilled.

The people, particularly labourers and traders, depend on buses to commute and ferry goods to major cities like Bengaluru.

Promises on revival of the groundnut oil manufacturing unit run by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation (TANCOF) Limited, which was closed in 2001, are yet to materialise.