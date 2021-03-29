'We will stop them in Tamil Nadu and take fight to Delhi': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

SALEM: In the first public meeting of the Secular Progressive Alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the AIADMK as a mask behind which BJP and RSS were hiding. “Post the pandemic, it is common to spot a mask everywhere but difficult to understand what expression one hides behind it. Similarly, the AIADMK, which is hollow now, is being controlled by BJP and RSS. Tamil people should be careful and understand why the mask is on,” the Gandhi scion said.

Stating that elections are no longer a fight between political parties in Tamil Nadu, Rahul said, “It is a concerted attack on Tamil language, culture and history.” “If Tamil Nadu is in India, then we have to say that India is Tamil Nadu and the attack is also on the country’s ideas,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Hurting Tamil interests

Charging Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with acting against Tamil language and culture, the Congress leader said, “No Tamilian wants to bow before Prime Minister Narendra Modi or touch the feet of Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. But Palaniswami is left with no option but to bow before them as he is corrupt. It is the people who pay a huge price for his surrender.”

Rahul further said that the only way to stop the right-wing from spreading its tentacles is by scuttling it at the power centre. “They have unlimited resources and money. They will try again and again. We have to first stop them in Tamil Nadu and then in Delhi.”

Earlier, campaigning at Adyar in Chennai, Rahul said that Stalin will soon assume charge as the State’s Chief Minister. “The BJP has a terrible attitude of forcing everyone to bow before them. People of this State are not ready for that. Recently, an elected representative in Uttar Pradesh jumped to BJP and he had to touch Union Minister Amit Shah’s feet. A lot of corrupt politicians have no other go other than to touch Modi’s or Shah’s feet.

So, this time victory for the DMK is certain as the people of Tamil Nadu don’t like people who bow down before others,” he added. The Congress leader also attacked the BJP for implementing demonitisation, GST and the contentious farm laws. “Unlike the BJP, Congress wants to spread affection, brotherhood and equality among people.

I don’t know Tamil, but I am learning the language through poems of south Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian. I understand your sentiments and value the contribution of TN to India,” Rahul commented. TNCC president KS Alagiri, DMK leader RS Bharathi, south Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Velacherry Congress candidate JMH Hasan also spoke on the occasion.

‘No one needs to sacrifice life for DMK win’

“All cadre of our party should live and experience the DMK regime. So no one needs to sacrifice their lives for our party’s victory,” Stalin said while addressing a public meet in Kangeyam. “Since, M Karunanidhi is not alive, some people believe that they can defeat us in the elections. The ideologies Kalaignar has passed on to us are still alive in the 234 constituencies,” he said.

Addressing another meeting in Gobichettipalayam, he said, “The DMK candidate who is pitted against the Education Minister in Gobichettipalayam is an ordinary person who owns a tea stall. There are several allegations against the Education Department and the Minister has lost respect of officials and the people. The DMK will resolve all issues in the department. Arts and science colleges will be established in this city and the Athiyur-Cauvery integrated water scheme will be implemented. The DMK will also form a special cooperative bank for the weavers.”

‘When you choose our allies, you are voting for me’

Hitting the streets in Salem along with Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin urged electorate to vote for their alliance candidates. “While I am seeking votes for our alliance candidates, I am also seeking votes for myself. Because only if our candidates win, I shall become the chief minister,” he said. “In the last 10 years, the AIADMK has managed to take our State 50 years back. After former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, the government functioned as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wishes.

They brought NEET into Tamil Nadu, supported National Education Policy and Hindi imposition, and gave up the rights of our State. This election is not just for changing the government, it is for retrieving our rights and protecting our self respect,” Stalin said. Referring to the Chief Minister’s comments that cordial ties with the Centre had helped Tamil Nadu, the DMK chief said, “After cyclone Vardah, Palaniswami sought Rs 22,573 crore assistance, but the Centre gave us Rs 226 crore.

After Ockhi, the government asked for Rs 9,308 crore and got Rs 133 crore from the Centre. After Gaja, TN sought Rs 17,899 crore and got Rs 1,145 crore. This is the kind of help our CM is bringing.” Urging Rahul to form strong alliances in other States also to defeat the BJP, Stalin said, “When our leader M Karunanidhi passed away, our Prime Minister and several Ministers spoke to me. I asked all of them to provide a piece of land near Anna Memorial to build a memorial for him, but nobody helped me.”

Land for memorial

(With inputs from Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur)