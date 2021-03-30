STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10 employees of Tiruchy IT company test positive for COVID-19

Sources said the company's office continued to function on Monday and shut only from Tuesday, after the number of people testing positive increased.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ten employees of a private I-T company in Tiruchy have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said the company's office continued to function on Monday and shut only from Tuesday, after the number of people testing positive increased.

Sources in the company told The New Indian Express that first, an employee tested positive on Friday.

Despite that, other staff members were asked to come to work at the company, which has more than 75 employees.

With the company not organising any Covid testing for the workers, some employees went and got themselves tested on their own on over the weekend.

Two of them tested positive on Saturday, three on Monday, and five on Tuesday.

Following this, the company has closed its office but notified the staffers to return to work next week.

Tiruchy reported 55 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The district has 286 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp