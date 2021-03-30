10 employees of Tiruchy IT company test positive for COVID-19

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ten employees of a private I-T company in Tiruchy have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said the company's office continued to function on Monday and shut only from Tuesday, after the number of people testing positive increased.

Sources in the company told The New Indian Express that first, an employee tested positive on Friday.

Despite that, other staff members were asked to come to work at the company, which has more than 75 employees.

With the company not organising any Covid testing for the workers, some employees went and got themselves tested on their own on over the weekend.

Two of them tested positive on Saturday, three on Monday, and five on Tuesday.

Following this, the company has closed its office but notified the staffers to return to work next week.

Tiruchy reported 55 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The district has 286 active cases.