All plaints forwarded to EC: CEO Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The complaints against DMK’s A Raja, KN Nehru, Senthil Balaji and others for alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct have been forwarded to the EC for further action, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer, said on Monday.

He added that a report from the District Election Officer and SP had also been sought on the alleged derogatory remarks made by A Raja on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.“In general, cases will be registered by the police. The reports have been sent to the EC. The poll panel will study if there is any violation,” he said, adding that no notices seeking explanation have been issued to Senthil Balaji and others.

Postal ballots for govt staff

1,85,057

Forms issued

1,45,667

Forms to be issued

89,185

Forms received

Returning Officers have formed dedicated teams to facilitate polling for absentee voters who opted for postal ballots. “It will be received till one day before the polls,” said Sahoo

Rs 324.27 crore

worth of cash and other valuables seized across TN (As on March 28)

Highest amount of cash seized from Salem district