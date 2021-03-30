STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cars of Tamil Nadu Speaker Dhanapal and Minister Velumani meet with accident near Tirupur

Velumani and Dhanapal were travelling in different vehicles during the accident, said sources, adding that one of the cars rammed the other from behind

Published: 30th March 2021

One of the vehicles involved in the accident in Tirupur district on Tuesday morning (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The cars of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani met with a minor road accident near Kadhapullapatti Pirivu in Kundadam police station limits in Tirupur district on Tuesday morning.

Velumani and Dhanapal were travelling in different vehicles during the accident, said sources, adding that one of the cars rammed the other from behind.

The occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injuries and were immediately given medical attention.

The convoy was en route to Dharapuram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam are currently taking part in an election campaign.

After registering a case, the Kundadam police have begun an investigation.

