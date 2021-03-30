FIR registered against BJP candidate in Puducherry after cash seized from his vehicle

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police have registered an FIR under Section 102 of the Cr. P.C against Sai J Saravanan Kumar, the BJP candidate in Oussudu-SC constituency, and his driver Raman after cash of Rs 43,000 was seized from the car in which he was travelling.

The flying squad team in Mettupalayam seized the cash and Innova car of the candidate at around 11.45 pm on March 28.

The cash was suspected to be for illegal distribution to voters as an inducement to vote for the candidate, Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told The New Indian Express.

The incident is under investigation by the Mettupalayam police. Kumar's political opponents are upset that no case has been registered under the IPC despite the passage of more than a day.

Contesting on a BJP ticket, Kumar finished in second place in 2016, behind E Theepainthan of the Congress. However, Theepainthan quit the Congress to join the BJP and is extending support to Saravana Kumar in the upcoming contest.