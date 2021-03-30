Stalin not ready for debate with me: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has renewed his oft-repeated challenge to DMK president MK Stalin to engage in a one-to-one debate on the allegations the latter has been making against the AIADMK government. “I have been challenging Stalin for a one-to-one debate. We have nothing to hide because our hands are clean. Let Stalin level his charge on each department and I will respond to them. In the same way, I will point out the misdeeds of the DMK government. Let the people give the verdict. Stalin is unable to take my challenge since he has no stuff,” said Palaniswami. The Chief Minister was on a campaign trail across Chennai city on Monday.

He also took on the DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for dynasty politics. “Within two years of his entry into the party, Udhayanidhi has been given an important position in the DMK because it is a party for a single family. Only those belonging to one family will come to key positions in the party. But, in the AIADMK, even a grassroots-level cadre can become a CM,” Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister also gave a detailed account on the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented for the people of Chennai by the AIADMK government. “The DMK regime has wasted its tenure doing nothing to fulfil basic needs of Chennai residents, including drinking water issues and rainwater stagnation. On the contrary, the AIADMK government has been taking steps to resolve all these issues,” he said. Palaniswami charged that Stalin had failed to resolve these problems during his tenure as the city’s Mayor and as a Cabinet Minister.

Palaniswami also said that DMK’s Dindigul Leoni had made derogatory remarks on women during his rally in Coimbatore. “You (voters) should teach a lesson to the DMK for making such comments,” he added. He further stated, “Stalin has been claiming that the DMK will win all 234 constituencies. It will remain only a dream as the AIADMK alone is the political movement which has the popularity among the public. He has made all possible attempts to topple the government after the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa). But all those have been thwarted.”In all his speeches, Palaniswami, mentioned all key promises of the AIADMK — `1,500 per month and washing machines to family card holders, waiver of educational loans, subsidy for buying auto rickshaws, etc.

EPS in Salem

CM Palaniswami will be campaigning in Salem for three days from April 2. He will be at Veerapandi, Sankagiri, Salem South, North, and West constituencies on the first day. On day 2, he will hold rallies at Mecheri, Kuttapatti, Nangavalli, and Omalur. On the final day, Palaniswami will seek votes in all areas in his Assembly segment