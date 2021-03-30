STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin not ready for debate with me: Palaniswami

Palaniswami says AIADMK is the only political movement in the State that has popularity among the public

Published: 30th March 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Mylapore in Chennai on Monday | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has renewed his oft-repeated challenge to DMK president MK Stalin to engage in a one-to-one debate on the allegations the latter has been making against the AIADMK government. “I have been challenging Stalin for a one-to-one debate. We have nothing to hide because our hands are clean. Let Stalin level his charge on each department and I will respond to them. In the same way, I will point out the misdeeds of the DMK government. Let the people give the verdict. Stalin is unable to take my challenge since he has no stuff,” said Palaniswami. The Chief Minister was on a campaign trail across Chennai city on Monday.

He also took on the DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for dynasty politics. “Within two years of his entry into the party, Udhayanidhi has been given an important position in the DMK because it is a party for a single family. Only those belonging to one family will come to key positions in the party. But, in the AIADMK, even a grassroots-level cadre can become a CM,” Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister also gave a detailed account on the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented for the people of Chennai by the AIADMK government. “The DMK regime has wasted its tenure doing nothing to fulfil basic needs of Chennai residents, including drinking water issues and rainwater stagnation. On the contrary, the AIADMK government has been taking steps to resolve all these issues,” he said. Palaniswami charged that Stalin had failed to resolve these problems during his tenure as the city’s Mayor and as a Cabinet Minister.

Palaniswami also said that DMK’s Dindigul Leoni had made derogatory remarks on women during his rally in Coimbatore. “You (voters) should teach a lesson to the DMK for making such comments,” he added. He further stated, “Stalin has been claiming that the DMK will win all 234 constituencies. It will remain only a dream as the AIADMK alone is the political movement which has the popularity among the public. He has made all possible attempts to topple the government after the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa). But all those have been thwarted.”In all his speeches, Palaniswami, mentioned all key promises of the AIADMK — `1,500 per month and washing machines to family card holders, waiver of educational loans, subsidy for buying auto rickshaws, etc.

EPS in Salem

CM Palaniswami will be campaigning in Salem for three days from April 2. He will be at Veerapandi, Sankagiri, Salem South, North, and West constituencies on the first day. On day 2, he will hold rallies at Mecheri, Kuttapatti, Nangavalli, and Omalur. On the final day, Palaniswami will seek votes in all areas in his Assembly segment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami MK Stalin DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp