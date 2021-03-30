STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu BJP tweets Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's wife and artiste Srinidhi's photo, gets ridiculed

Published: 30th March 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:32 PM

Artiste Srinidhi Chidambaram (Photo | Srinidhi Chidambaram, Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The official Twitter handle of the state unit of the BJP on Tuesday was ridiculed for using a Bharathanatyam pose of Srinidhi Chidambaram, wife of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, in its election promo. 

The party deleted the tweet after the faux pas was pointed out. However, there were numerous responses to the post and Srinidhi Chidambaram took exception to the use of her picture and said “Lotus will never bloom in Tamil Nadu.”

Interestingly, the pose of Srinidhi was part of the Semmozhi song penned by DMK president M Karunanidhi and composed by AR Rahman, released during the Semmozhi Conference held in 2010. 

The tweet by Tamil Nadu BJP handle used a Bharanatyam pose by Srinidhi Chidambaram with a slogan saying "Thamarai malarattum; Thamizhagam valarattum..Vaakkalippir Thamaraikke (Let Lotus blossom and let Tamil Nadu proper. Vote for Lotus).”

Ridiculing the BJP for using the picture of Srinidhi Chidambaram without her consent, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee tweeted: "Dear @BJPTamilNadu, we understand 'consent' is a difficult concept for you to understand, but you cannot use Mrs Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram's image without her permission. All you have done is to prove that your campaign is full of lies and propaganda."

When a scribe pointed this out, Srinidhi Chidambaram responded: "Ridiculous that the  @bjp4india has used my image for their propaganda. "Thamizhagathil thaamarai endrum malaraathu" (Lotus will never bloom in Tamil Nadu.”

TAGS
BJP Srinidhi Chidambaram congress Karti Chidambaram Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu assembly polls Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021
