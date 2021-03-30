Tamil Nadu polls: Will bakery owner Chinnammal outwit Sellur K Raju in Madurai this time?

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: “We will make Madurai like Sydney in the next 18 months.” This was the statement made by Sellur K Raju back in 2016 when Madurai was selected under Smart City Mission Programme. But, the locals’ demand for safe roads, clean air and water still remains.

The AIADMK candidate and the incumbent Minister for Cooperation, Sellur K Raju, is contesting for the third consecutive time from Madurai West constituency.

He won by defeating the DMK candidate, G Thalapathi in 2016 and 2011 polls by a margin of 16,398 and 38,761 votes respectively. He now holds the portfolios of Cooperation, Statistics and Ex-servicemen welfare.

On the other hand, DMK has fielded C Chinnammal, a long term party member and an ex-councillor, against Raju.

Being a Stalin-loyalist even when MK Alagiri was holding power in the party, Chinnammal, who is well known among the locals and owns a bakery in the locality, has been given the ticket for the first time.

Of the 12 Assembly polls held since 1967, the constituency has sent six AIADMK candidates to the Assembly including former AIADMK supremo MG Ramachandran, three DMK candidates and one each from CPI, CPI(M) and Congress.

Augmenting groundwater resources, regular supply of clean drinking water, traffic-free roads and pollution-free air are the primary demands of the West constituency.

Madakulam Kanmoi is the primary source of groundwater for the whole of Madurai district.

“The water body was taken under Kudimaramathu scheme to be desilted at a cost of `85 lakh. However, only the mud along the banks was removed to heighten the bunds and make it look like the whole tank was deepened,” said M Chellamuthu, a farmer from Madakulam.

The foundation stone for round-the-clock water supply project was recently laid by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami under AMRUT scheme.

“Madurai once had the best infrastructure in terms of water supply and drainage system. But recently, giant toxic foam was seen floating across Sellur bridge. What have they done to revive the lost infrastructure?” asked L Manimaran, a teacher.

Constructing the Kalavasal bridge is claimed as a major achievement by Raju as it was built during his tenure. The residents here call it a ‘selfie bridge’.

“Originally, the bridge was built to ease traffic congestion at Kalavasal junction. It was supposed to be a four-way bridge. What was built was a single lane bridge with no purpose. It is now used to take selfies and do photoshoots in the evening, while the Kalavasal junction remains jammed,” said G Ganesan of Palanganatham.

Listing out various poll promises made by the major political parties, including construction of bridges, Ganesan said the bridge that was under construction during DMK tenure was abandoned by the AIADMK government. It has now turned into a ground for anti-social activities.

“Developmental projects are only used for political gains and not for public welfare,” he opined.

Speaking of Raju’s promise to make Madurai like Sydney, the city residents pointed out that anyone who rides through the city roads is sure to get a sand bath in summer and slip on the water-clogged roads during monsoon.

Most of the wards annexed to the Corporation in 2011 still lack basic amenities including drinking water pipelines, underground drainage pipelines, street lights and roads.

“None of the Smart City works are carried out in a time bound manner, leading to air pollution and frequent accidents. We do not expect Madurai to be like Sydney. We want to ride home safe, breathe clean air and drink clean water,” they said, adding that the minister never even visited the constituency.

Commenting on the irregularities in the public distribution system shops which come under the Ministry of Cooperation, G Kavitha, of Mudakkusalai said, “The products given in ration shops are not of good quality. While the kerosene shop in our area is said to receive almost 10,000 litres of kerosene from the government, it is being supplied only once or twice a week. Those who buy one litre receive SMS saying they bought two litres. We could not afford the gas cylinders and so a lot of families in our locality have switched to firewood stoves.”

Promises

Sellur K Raju said, “After I assumed office as the Minister for Cooperation, the department has won two President awards in addition to 28 other awards. By bringing in a ‘smart ration card’ system, welfare schemes are reaching the public at the right time. I have also been instrumental in bringing several crore worth of projects for the development of Madurai. The voters have elected me twice and I believe they will do the same now.”

C Chinnammal promised, “I will desilt the Madakulam tank and ensure water is supplied for irrigation all across the district.”

Levelling corruption charges against Raju, she said, “Raju and his partymen cheated poor people on the pretext of getting patta for their lands. They got Rs 2,000 per head.”

She also promised to give free patta once the DMK is voted to power.