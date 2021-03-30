STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN reports 2,279 positive cases, 14 deaths

The State test positivity rate rose from one per cent on March 1 to three per cent on Monday, and 54 per cent of the day’s cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Published: 30th March 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State test positivity rate rose from one per cent on March 1 to three per cent on Monday, and 54 per cent of the day’s cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.The State on Monday reported 2,279 Covid-19 positive cases. It tested 80,704 samples. On March 1, after testing 50,091 samples, the State reported 474 cases. The tally rose to 8,81,752. Also 14 deaths were reported on the day, taking the toll to 12,684.

Chennai reported over 800 cases for the second consecutive day. It reported 815 cases and four deaths. Active cases in Chennai reached 5,541. After Chennai, high incidence of cases reported from Chengalpattu, 202, Coimbatore 211, Thiruvallur 129 and Thanjavur 130.Chennai’s neighbouring district Kancheepuram reported 80 cases, and nine districts reported less than 10 cases. After 1,352 people were discharged the State had 13,983 active cases.Eight patients, one from UAE who travelled by air, five from West Bengal, one each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who travelled by road were among people tested positive in the State.  

Over 1 lakh vaccinated

The State vaccinated over one lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday. According to Health Department data, 1,19,885 people were vaccinated on the day, and among them 46,915 were people above 60 years, 47,078 were above 45 to 59 years, 16,407 were frontline workers and 9,485 were healthcare workers. The State till date has vaccinated 28,73,708 people.

Women covid centre  in Kovai

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to dedicate the Covid Care Centre at Gandhipuram exclusively for women Covid-19 patients. A new 80-bed facility at Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam near Gandhipuram was allocated to women as the centre is located within the city, while another Covid care centre with 400 beds has been set up at Bharathiar University. 

A senior CCMC official said that patients were yet to be admitted to the Covid Care Centres as new cases were currently being accommodated in government and private hospitals. “The admissions will begin once there is a necessity to handle more patients.” With a positivity rate of 2 to 3 per cent, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is currently around seven days in Coimbatore, the official added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp