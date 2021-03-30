TN reports 2,279 positive cases, 14 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State test positivity rate rose from one per cent on March 1 to three per cent on Monday, and 54 per cent of the day’s cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.The State on Monday reported 2,279 Covid-19 positive cases. It tested 80,704 samples. On March 1, after testing 50,091 samples, the State reported 474 cases. The tally rose to 8,81,752. Also 14 deaths were reported on the day, taking the toll to 12,684.

Chennai reported over 800 cases for the second consecutive day. It reported 815 cases and four deaths. Active cases in Chennai reached 5,541. After Chennai, high incidence of cases reported from Chengalpattu, 202, Coimbatore 211, Thiruvallur 129 and Thanjavur 130.Chennai’s neighbouring district Kancheepuram reported 80 cases, and nine districts reported less than 10 cases. After 1,352 people were discharged the State had 13,983 active cases.Eight patients, one from UAE who travelled by air, five from West Bengal, one each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who travelled by road were among people tested positive in the State.

Over 1 lakh vaccinated

The State vaccinated over one lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday. According to Health Department data, 1,19,885 people were vaccinated on the day, and among them 46,915 were people above 60 years, 47,078 were above 45 to 59 years, 16,407 were frontline workers and 9,485 were healthcare workers. The State till date has vaccinated 28,73,708 people.

Women covid centre in Kovai

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to dedicate the Covid Care Centre at Gandhipuram exclusively for women Covid-19 patients. A new 80-bed facility at Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam near Gandhipuram was allocated to women as the centre is located within the city, while another Covid care centre with 400 beds has been set up at Bharathiar University.

A senior CCMC official said that patients were yet to be admitted to the Covid Care Centres as new cases were currently being accommodated in government and private hospitals. “The admissions will begin once there is a necessity to handle more patients.” With a positivity rate of 2 to 3 per cent, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is currently around seven days in Coimbatore, the official added.