Udhaya promises steps to improve poultry industry

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin guaranteed that steps would be taken to improve the poultry sector in the district while electioneering for DMK candidate P Ramalingam on Monday. “The cold storage facility is likely to be established considering the poultry farmers’ request and DMK will endeavour to sort the GST issues,” he said. Udhayanidhi also promised parking facilities for heavy trucks and a welfare board for the lorry industry.