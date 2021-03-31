STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP stands for TN's development: PM Modi

Modi talks about the proposed defence corridor and ‘Toy cluster’ that would boost TN economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Dharapuram in Tiruppur ahead of the Assembly polls to garner votes for the candidates in the NDA alliance | A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: “The defence corridor that is set to come up in Tamil Nadu will bring many benefits to the State. I will never forget the tank built in Tamil Nadu, which was dedicated to the nation on the northern border,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election gathering at Dharapuram on Tuesday.

Seeking votes for the candidates in AIADMK-BJP alliance, he said the State will also have a ‘Toy cluster’ that will show the way for producing top-quality toys for the world, adding that the Centre has changed the criteria for MSMEs and as much as Rs 14,000 crore was sanctioned for 3.6 lakh MSME units. Modi claimed that around 1.5 lakh people related to MSMEs benefitted through interest subvention scheme, and 1.8 lakh units benefitted through credit-guaranteed fund trust scheme.

He further said, “I appreciate the people of Kongu region for their spirit of enterprise. You have created wealth and value for the nation. Though the Kongu people are known for their business sense, they also have remarkable affection and compassion. Last year, the MSME units went out of their way to help others. I am here to assure that my government is committed to help the business units.” As the Prime Minister is known for touching upon Tamil saints and literary figures in his speeches, this time he picked up Andal and Avvaiyar, and said the National Democratic Alliance and he were inspired by their ideals and believed that the progress of the society is not complete without women empowerment.

He listed out schemes that he said were devised with an objective of increasing women power. Like, the increase of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission. Modi said as many as 32 lakh women in Tamil Nadu have benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana; and that around 3 lakh houses (rural) and 3.8 lakh houses (urban) have been built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A total of 4,800 police personnel were deployed in the town and three-layer security arrangements were made for the Prime Minister.

