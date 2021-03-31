STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery will not go dry if linking project kicks off: Palaniswami

“We are in close relationship with the Union government not for seeking a share in power, but to bring more schemes to Tamil Nadu,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami waves at the crowd during a campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | mk ashok kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: “We are in close relationship with the Union government not for seeking a share in power, but to bring more schemes to Tamil Nadu,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. Taking part in a roadshow seeking support for candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance, Palaniswami said, “Even this morning, I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to give his consent to the Cauvery-Godavari river-linking scheme. We have already got permission from Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. If the river-linking project materialises, the Cauvery will never go dry in our State.”

Palaniswami introduced the alliance’s nine candidates contesting in Tiruchy district to people and said that under his tenure as CM, not a single development project had been stalled nor any file kept pending for clearance. Flaying DMK leader MK Stalin for spreading lies, Palaniswami, said, “Ours is the only government which wrote off loans of farmers twice in the same tenure. We have successfully implemented various development projects for farmers, apart from the poor and needy. We have opened over 2,000 mini-clinics and provided two-wheelers to women.”

“Several waterbodies across the State were rejuvenated through our Kudimaramathu scheme.  We were instrumental in making sure that farmers who suffered losses received insurance claim of over Rs 9,300 crore. My government announced the delta region as a special protected agricultural zone to protect the livelihood of farmers. Stalin is trying to confuse people, but nothing can stop the AIADMK from coming back to power,” he said. Speaking about district-specific projects, he said a barrage was built across the Kollidam river at Mukkombu. “We built 16,000 concrete houses for the poor and needy in the district. We also constructed a bypass road between Thuraiyur and Manachanallur,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp