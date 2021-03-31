Puducherry polls: Statehood for UT, increase in Central grants find mention in NR Congress' manifesto

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of elections in Puducherry, NR Congress said it would strive to secure statehood for Puducherry so that the rights of the elected government is protected.

The manifesto released by party President N Rangasamy this evening mentioned that will also seek an increase in Central grants to Puducherry, so as to ensure that financial requirements of the Union Territory are met.

The party has promised to withdraw user charges for garbage collection. It would also fill up 9,500 vacant posts in various government departments.

On the education front, the party would grant 10 per cent reservation to government school students in medical education and also provide tablets and laptops to school students.

The party would extend health Health insurance benefits to all families in Puducherry.

Financial assistance provided to students for studying medical and engineering will be expanded. The old-age pension will also be enhanced.

Additional funds will be allocated for conversion of huts to concrete houses.

Government PSUs, PASIC papsco, cooperative institutions as well as textile mills will be revived.