Tamil Nadu elections: 'Numerous CMs' will rule the roost if DMK comes to power, says EPS

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing his tirade against the DMK during the election campaign, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said "numerous chief ministers will rule the roost in Tamil Nadu if the DMK comes to power and they will not let the people of the state live in peace. So, the state cannot afford to give the power to the DMK."

Canvassing votes for KP Kandan, AIADMK candidate in Sholinganallur constituency, the Chief Minister said, "A friend from Palladam has sent the speech of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin there. Udhayanidhi has made numerous promises there as if he has become the Chief Minister. So, it is not clear who will become the Chief Minister after elections? - whether MK Stalin or Udhayanidhi Stalin."

Palaniswami further said: "So, going by the promises given by Udhayanidhi at Palladam, it is clear that a 'power centre' in the DMK is in its formation. If DMK comes to power, there will be many 'power centres' like Udhayanidhi, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and so on. There will be multiple Chief Ministers in the State; they will not let the people live in peace. Tamil Nadu cannot afford to give the power to these people."

The Chief Minister said during the AIADMK regime, Tamil Nadu remained a haven of peace while it was a ‘rowdy raj’ during the previous DMK regime.

He said the state has been attracting huge investments from various countries as the law and order situation was maintained perfectly. To continue this situation, people should give the mandate to the people again, he added.

Palaniswami said DMK president MK Stalin has been spreading a canard that the AIADMK would vanish just after the Assembly elections to confuse the people.

"Mr Stalin, you please come to Shozhinganallur to see this election campaign and how the AIADMK is popular among the people. If Stalin starts speaking the truth and stops unleashing lies at least now, he may have a place in the Opposition Benches in the Assembly. But if you go on reeling lies, people will not give even the opportunity to sit in the opposition benches," Palaniswami added.

At Tambaram, the Chief Minister wondered at the domination of the family of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the DMK.

"Are they wards of a dynastic lineage? Karunanidhi, Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and after him, his son Inbanithi will take over. The current election is an opportunity to put a full stop to dynastic politics,” he added.

He said the AIADMK election manifesto has received an overwhelming response from the people and elaborated on the key promises and reassured them that all these promises would be implemented.

The Chief Minister, in his last leg of the campaign in Chennai on Wednesday, canvassed votes for the candidates of AIADMK and its allies in the constituencies - Madhavaram, Alandur, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Sozhinganallur, and Velacherry.