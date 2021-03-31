STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Painting of party symbols on walls still effective means to reach masses

‘Jack’ was busy painting the walls with the caption ‘Vaakalipeer” (Vote) on house walls in a village near Yenathimangalam while TNIE got in a little conversation.

Published: 31st March 2021 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Both Gopi and Jack earn Rs 500 each per house for painting the logo of the party with the shades of the allied parties’ flags and a text asking to vote for the party. (Photo | EPS)

Both Gopi and Jack earn Rs 500 each per house for painting the logo of the party with the shades of the allied parties’ flags and a text asking to vote for the party. (Photo | EPS)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a growing trend of digital advertisements by political parties popping up across all social media platforms, the old-school freehand painters who paint on walls still find amusement in the art and play a role in reaching out to the remote rural villages.

A 36 years-old Senthil Ramakrishnan was a curious artist since childhood who was more interested in drawing.

Eventually, he pursued his career in painting and went on to rename himself as Jack, inspired by the male lead in the film Titanic, who was also an artist.

‘Jack’ was busy painting the walls with the caption ‘Vaakalipeer” (Vote) on house walls in a village near Yenathimangalam while TNIE got in a little conversation.

“I was always doodling during class hours at school. I was also good at maths. But somehow, around high school, I knew I’d make a living by painting.

I had travelled to Mumbai to work on a wall painting project for a school there, several years ago. According to me, being an artist is god-given. no one can really teach or learn it like any other subjects,” said Jack as he was effortlessly giving the strokes for the PMK’s flag on the sides of the two leaves.

Along with Jack, was P Gopi (35), a friend and co-artist, who was painting the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol on the walls. Gopi is a temple artist, who paints statues, temple compound walls, and the ceiling.

But as the election season had risen, Gopi had been booked for painting logos and slogans of political parties, and election awareness messages.

This transit of work, as Gopi puts, “Is relaxing to the mind actually because in temple painting one must pay complete attention to draw the intricate figures and paint them without flaw. But election painting is unlike it, the logos are very familiar and we could simply experiment with new strokes, styles, and fonts. The only trouble is the scorching sun during the summer when elections are held.”

Both Gopi and Jack earn Rs 500 each per house for painting the logo of the party with the shades of the allied parties’ flags and a text asking to vote for the party. They paint around 50 houses on an average day and sometimes even more if the party cadres insist on painting more walls, Gopi said.

In an era where digital banners are widely used for even a small gathering or function, the sustainability of artists like Gopi and Jack is put into question but it never is the trouble, said Gopi.

“We don’t choose to work with a particular party or against one. As long as the job is given and payment is made right, we paint for all parties. In March alone we had worked for DMK, VCK, AIADMK, PMK and DMDK in Gingee, Tindivanam, Villupuram, and Thriukovilur” said Jack, adding that above all, wall paints are a direct way to claim political identity through the symbols painted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp