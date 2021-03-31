Tamil Nadu polls 2021: DMK's social media warriors start counter attack

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP A Raja's statements against the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had cost the party dearly just days ahead of the polls. But soon after Raja issued an apology on Monday, the DMK's supporters started a vigorous counter campaign in social media.

What gave the DMK men ammunition was an interview by the deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam that the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community was only "provisional". The DMK's social media campaign was so vigorous that the PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss issued a statement that the internal reservation for Vanniyars is permanent.

Ramadoss said that he phoned the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on that matter and the latter also assured that the law passed by the Assembly is permanent. The reservation percentage would be further raised after completion of caste-based census, he said.

According to the Act passed by the Assembly, the reservation would be revised based on the outcome of the caste-based census, which is expected to be completed in six months. Another issue that came handy to the DMK men was the Monday's order of a trial court in Villupuram convicting former AIADMK MLA RP Paramasivam in a disproportionate assets case.

A DMK-affiliated social media influencer told The New Indian Express, "We are only spreading authentic news about the court order and the statement given by the deputy chief minister to a newspaper on the Vanniyars

reservation."

Guru Virudhambigai, daughter of late PMK leader Kaduvetti Guru who is campaigning in support of DMK, said the deputy chief minister's statement supports her assertion that the reservation for Vanniyars is an "eye-wash". "Earlier, AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar also made similar statements," she said.

Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy opined that reservation for Vanniyars will face opposition from other communities.