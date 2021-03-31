STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls 2021: DMK's social media warriors start counter attack

What gave the DMK men ammunition was an interview by the deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam that the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community was only 'provisional'.

Published: 31st March 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP A Raja's statements against the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had cost the party dearly just days ahead of the polls. But soon after Raja issued an apology on Monday, the DMK's supporters started a vigorous counter campaign in social media.

What gave the DMK men ammunition was an interview by the deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam that the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community was only "provisional". The DMK's social media campaign was so vigorous that the PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss issued a statement that the internal reservation for Vanniyars is permanent.

Ramadoss said that he phoned the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on that matter and the latter also assured that the law passed by the Assembly is permanent. The reservation percentage would be further raised after completion of caste-based census, he said.

According to the Act passed by the Assembly, the reservation would be revised based on the outcome of the caste-based census, which is expected to be completed in six months. Another issue that came handy to the DMK men was the Monday's order of a trial court in Villupuram convicting former AIADMK MLA RP Paramasivam in a disproportionate assets case.

A DMK-affiliated social media influencer told The New Indian Express, "We are only spreading authentic news about the court order and the statement given by the deputy chief minister to a newspaper on the Vanniyars
reservation."

Guru Virudhambigai, daughter of late PMK leader Kaduvetti Guru who is campaigning in support of DMK, said the deputy chief minister's statement supports her assertion that the reservation for Vanniyars is an "eye-wash". "Earlier, AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar also made similar statements," she said.

Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy opined that reservation for Vanniyars will face opposition from other communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami DMK A Raja DMK social media 2021 Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu assembly polls
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp