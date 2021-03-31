TN forest staff at loggerheads with chief of tiger reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of the Tamil Nadu forest staff association staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode office alleging that the Field Director is demanding commission from contractors through the

range officers.

State president of the association K Sivaprakasam said, “Both the Central and State governments release funds for the welfare of wildlife and forest-related works such as removal of exotic species and setting up elephant proof trenches (EPT), etc. However, the STR Field Director Nihar Ranjan is demanding nine per cent commission from contractors through the concerned range officers wherever the work is being executed. As a result, they are afraid to execute the work. If the range officers fail to comply, the field director issues a charge sheet against them.”

Sharing an incident, he further said that on February 26 at 1.30 am, he relieved two range officers — Venkatachalam of Kadambur range and Muthu of Jeerhalli range — for not complying with his order,

and appointed two new range officers. “Already, two range officer posts remain vacant under the field director’s control, and instead of shifting Venkatachalam and Muthu to the vacant post, both of them are on the waiting list. They have not been provided with a monthly salary too. Instead of increasing the staff strength during the fire season, range officers have been waitlisted because they did not cooperate for getting him the commission amount,” Sivaprakasam added.

Talking about the order passed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) on February 8 this year, Sivaprakasam told TNIE, “Nihar Ranjan issued a charge sheet to eight forest staff including Venkatachalam for laying bitumen road at Makkanamkombai forest area. However, as per the order issued, if the State government allot funds to carry out restoration road works, the field director should ensure that the order is strictly followed and take action if the work is stopped.”

He pointed out that issuing charge sheets against eight members is against the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest’s order.

When contacted, Nihar Ranjan said, “It is a false allegation since I have included the two range officers under compulsory wait since they are lacking in protection duty and I have seen a lot of lapses in them.”

Denying the statement of Sivaprakasam about the field director not having power, Nihar Ranjan said that as per the norms the chief conservator of forest can transfer, suspend or put the range officers under the compulsory wait.

About the blacktopping of a road inside the forest, Nihar Ranjan added that even in the PCCF order, it is mentioned that the State highways should get permission from the forest department.