Udhaya slams AIADMK’s  stand on CAA

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday accused the AIADMK government of reversing its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Campaigning for T Sampathkumar in Edappadi, Udhayanidhi said that voting for the AIADMK was akin to voting for the BJP.

“The AIADMK government earlier said minorities would not be affected because of the CAA. Now, the party, in its manifesto, has said that it will urge the Union to repeal the CAA.”

He also raised issues including NEET, Pollachi sexual assault case, anti-Sterlite protests, and double custodial deaths.