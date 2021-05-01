STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CII to lend helping hand to govts in Covid fight

Remdesivir and other viral drugs which are of immediate requirement in hospitals and primary health centres across the southern region.

A suspected Covid-19 patient being taken for tests at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will set up 500 mobile makeshift hospitals in six southern States, including Tamil Nadu to strengthen the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. CK Ranganathan, chairman of CII, southern region, said in a statement that CII member companies in the sectors of healthcare, pharma, life sciences and medical equipment have ramped up production of essential medical supplies like medical oxygen, ventilators, makeshift hospitals, ICU beds, Remdesivir and other viral drugs which are of immediate requirement in hospitals and primary health centres across the southern region.

He said that member companies in the IT sector are working with State governments in setting up BPO centres to provide real-time data on the availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen cylinders and other critical items required for treatment of patients.

CII members in pharma sectors have ramped up production of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug. The members plan to manufacture one crore doses of the drug in the coming months, a release stated. Similarly, the CII plans to vaccinate three lakh people, comprising industrial workers and their family members and communities in the neighbourhood of six southern States.

The CII, in partnership with member companies and Tamil Nadu government, has also launched ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ initiative, wherein mobile oxygen banks will be created for supplying oxygen cylinders to hospitals. These vehicles will operate 24x7 and cater to urgent requirements of government and private hospitals in the  State, the release said.

The CII is also mobilising relief materials, which include five lakh sachets of sanitizers, 10 lakh masks, 50,000  gloves, 1,000 oxygen cylinders and 3,500 ICU beds for supplying to hospitals which treat critical Covid patients, the release added.

