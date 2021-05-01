Covid second wave: Tamil Nadu records close to 20,000 cases with 147 deaths 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 19,588 fresh Covid-19 cases and 147 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 11,86,344 and the death toll to 14,193.

This is a huge spike from Friday when the state recorded 18,692, cases and 113 deaths.

According to the State Health Bulletin, the active cases are now at their highest with 1,17,405, while the number of people discharged are at 10,54,746, with 17,164 people being discharged on Saturday.

Chennai reported 5829 cases and 47 deaths, with active cases at 31,475 while Chengalpet, Coimbatore, and Tiruvallur reported 1445, 1257, and 779 new cases respectively.

Many residents in Chennai felt that the hospitals were almost full and they were unable to get beds. A 24-year-old patient who went to the Stanley GH with moderate symptoms said that he had to wait for two hours and since there was no one to attend, he moved into a private hospital.

The scene was the same at the Omandurar GH where many Covid-19 positive patients who needed oxygen were waiting in the ambulance to get an admission.

Among those who died of Covid on Saturday, 114 had comorbidities and 33 did not have any. Among the youngsters who died was a 28-year-old from Thiruvannamalai with no comorbidities. He died of Covid-19 induced pneumonia.

Similarly, a 26-year-old from Tiruvallur with no comorbidities also passed away at the RGGGH in Chennai on April 29, three days after admission. He died of Covid-19 induced pneumonia as well.

A 32-year-old, also with no comorbidities, passed away at the Coimbatore government hospital on April 28, a day after admission.

Meanwhile, 1,45,731 people were tested for Covid-19 on Saturday with total tests now at 2,24,24,611 people.