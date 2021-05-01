STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low stock to hit brake on TN’s Covid vaccine drive?

Reason, the Union government is yet to give any information on the supply of vaccines to the State, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, on Friday.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:15 AM

A policeman getting vaccinated at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting the cart ahead of the horse, one might say, considering the government’s announcement of opening the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44, but falling short of vaccine stock to go ahead with the initiative.

Despite the delayed-yet-ambitious move to cover the younger population, the low stock of Covid-19 vaccines is hampering the drive across the country. Ergo, like many other States, Tamil Nadu might also not begin vaccinating people in the age bracket from May 1. Reason, the Union government is yet to give any information on the supply of vaccines to the State, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, on Friday.

Speaking to the press after inspecting Unified Command Centre (UCC) at the DMS campus, Radhakrishnan said, “The State is yet to receive any information from the Centre on things like how much supply the State would receive from the Serum Institute of India (SII) (Pune) and Bharat Biotech (Hyderabad).” 

Chennai city corporation commissioner Prakash said the city is not yet ready to vaccinate this group. Chennai is one of the Covid hotspots in the south. The Health Secretary said, “Instead of waiting till tomorrow (and disappoint people), I wish to clarify (now) that we are unsure when and how much out of the 1.5 crore doses of vaccine sought by the State will arrive.”

‘We have vax stock only for those above 45 years’

Radhakrishnan added that the State has begun the process to place orders for 1.5 crore doses of vaccine, but the Centre has set a limit for that order too. “We are also doubtful whether this limited order will be received tomorrow (May 1) itself. There is still a question mark on these things. We are in touch with SII and Bharat Biotech,” he said.

“We can begin the drive for those above 18 to 44 years only if we receive doses from these companies. Till today, we have not received any information when the supply will be received,” said the secretary. However, the State has made arrangements for vaccine camps and said it will offer free vaccines for those in 18-44 age bracket. The government has listed a set of sectors which will be get priority for free vaccines.

“Though we have made all arrangements, we have stock only for those above 45 years. The State has so far received 68 lakh vaccines, of which, around 56-57 lakhs were used. So,the vaccination drive for this age group (above 45) will continue (with the existing stock),” Radhakrishnan said.

