Perambalur: Govt school teacher hands over Rs 50k as Covid relief

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A government school teacher in Perambalur district handed over Demand Draft worth Rs 50,000 to District Collector P Sri Venkata Priya to help Covid patients on Friday.

This is not her first sweet gesture. Last year, she spent a lakh from her savings to buy 16 smartphones and sim cards for Class X students, taking their financial background into account. K Bairavi (41) works as a maths teacher in Elambalur Government Higher Secondary School.

Talking to TNIE, she said, “During the last lockdown, I decided to get my students mobile phones to avail lessons. I have been recharging their sim cards till this month and communicating to them daily. I was very happy when the district was free of coronavirus.

But this year, in the second wave, it is saddening to see people suffer. My students told me that we should offer some help. So, I took ‘Demand Draft’ for Rs 50,000 in the name of the Collector and gave it to her.”

She along with her students went to the collectorate on Friday and handed over the demand draft. The Collector praised Bhairavi for her efforts.