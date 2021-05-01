STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reduced bank hours leads to crowding in Karur

Published: 01st May 2021 04:59 AM

COVID testing

Healthcare workers gear up to test samples for COVID (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR/THANJAVUR: Cutting down service hours at banks owing to spread of Covid has come as a cause for concern, as more people are seen flocking the banks, defeating the very purpose of the announcement.

Banking hours were made 10 am to 2 pm from April 26. However, the reduced hours have only led to more people crowding the banks to avail themselves of services like cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and loan inquires.

Radhakrishnan, a resident of Karur, told TNIE, “Earlier, people used to leave the bank in a few minutes after finishing their work. Now, one has to wait outside in a long queue to enter the bank. And, people have been flocking banks owing to reduced working hours. This issue has to be addressed or the banks will turn into Covid hotspots.”

When contacted, a Health Department official said, “The reduced service hours is definitely a reason for the increased crowding. The decision needs to be reversed or banks must take alternative measures to avoid such huge crowds.”

While a review of the banking hours is expected to be made after April 30, sources said the curtailed timing would continue until further notice. Meanwhile, the branch of a private bank in Kumbakonam was closed on Friday, after its staff tested positive.

According to sources, around 20 people work in the branch near Uchchi Pillayarkoil. One of the staff members took ill a few days ago and subsequently tested positive. The municipality held a camp to collect samples from bank staff, in which three more reportedly tested positive. The branch was closed on Friday.

