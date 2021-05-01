Unified Command Centre launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For ensuring availability of beds especially for critically ill patients and oxygen cylinders in private hospitals, the State on Friday launched an Unified Command Centre (UCC) at the National Health Mission office. The UCC would function in coordination with the 104 health helpline. Staff will attend to live updates immediately, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan after inspecting the centre.

The UCC will monitor both government and private health care hospitals especially in Chennai, provide support to enhance bed capacity and oxygen cylinders for Covid patients, a press release said. “The Health Department will also launch a twitter handle @104GoTN to attend public needs and provide assistance to get beds in hospitals. The hashtag #BedsForTN will also be introduced soon,” the Health Secretary said.

Meanwhile, in a Government Order issued on Friday, Radhakrishnan said that all the 578 Covid designated private hospitals should allocate at least 50 per cent of the beds for Covid treatment. The private hospitals have also been asked to reduce or avoid elective admissions till further orders.