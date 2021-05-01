STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migranr workers’ return to TN triggers infection fear

A large number of people from Dharmapuri work as daily wage labourers om Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. They are returning home in droves over the past few weeks.

File photo of migrant labourers throng the Central Railway Station, suspecting a lockdown, in Chennai.| R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With neighbours Karnataka imposing lockdown and Andhra Pradesh tightening restrictions, there is an influx of workers back into Tamil Nadu. This has sparked concerns about a surge in cases as there no arrangement to test the returnees at the borders. 

A large number of people from Dharmapuri work as daily wage labourers om Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. They are returning home in droves over the past few weeks. Though Tamil Nadu has made e-pass mandatory to enter the State, there are fears that people who arrived well ahead of the announcement could be carriers. Health officials are requesting the people who arrived from other states to ensure that they take an RT-PCR test, so as not to place their families and community at risk.

A staff in the Health Department told TNIE, “It is no secret that thousands of people work in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It is also well knowm that many of these laborers have returned, and many could be asymptomatic carriers. They they need to be responsible and get themselves tested.”

Further, Health department staff said, “In areas like Matlampatti, Periyampatti, Mottupatti, the infection sources were migrant workers who had crossed over before e-pass was made mandatory. They came in groups without wearing masks or following social distancing. More than 30 people in each village got infected after workers returned.”

Sources in the health department alleged that, at present there is no SOP on handling workers returning from other States. “We are conducting dozens of  fever camps across the district and collecting samples randomly to identify infected people,” they said.

District Revenue Officer K Ramamoorthy said, “There is no issue with the return of workers. As e-pass is mandatory to enter the State, this issue will be automatically resolved. As far as people who are infected the Dharmapuri administration is ensuring that the best treatment is offered to the people for a speedy recovery. We advise everyone to adhere to social distancing protocol, wearing masks and if possible stay from crowded areas.”

