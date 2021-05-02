STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
116 of those with permission to enter counting hall in Coimbatore test Covid positive

The test results were declared on Saturday, in which, 116 persons tested positive and were instructed to undergo treatment. Those who got negative results would be allowed inside the campus.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel keeping vigil ahead of counting, in Kovai | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 116 people, who had been permitted access inside Government College of Technology campus in Coimbatore where the counting of votes for 2021 Assembly elections takes place on Sunday, have tested Covid positive.

Election Commission of India had made it mandatory for candidates and agents to have either negative Covid-19 test results or have had both doses of vaccine before entering the counting halls on May 2.

Following the instructions, as many as 3,208 persons, including agents of political parties, officials and media persons, who had been permitted to enter the campus, were asked to undergo RT-PCR test. Their samples were collected and tested at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and ESIC Hospital. The test results were declared on Saturday, in which, 116 persons tested positive and were instructed to undergo treatment. Those who got negative results would be allowed inside the campus.

Meanwhile, officials said that those who tested positive would be replaced from reserve strength. Sources from Coimbatore district administration said 20 per cent of the strength of people in all categories such as officials and agents had been kept in reserve. Apart from the medical teams and essential services, more than 3,000 people would be allowed inside the premises during counting, sources added.

Coimbatore COVID 19 Counting Day TN assembly elections
