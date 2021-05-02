Coimbatore tahsildhar’s order on brick kilns set aside by HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday set aside Coimbatore North Tahsildar’s order to close brick kilns at Thadagam Valley along the Western Ghats and directed Coimbatore Collector to hear grievances of the kiln owners and then pass orders within four weeks.

Owners of 186 brick kilns had moved the court after the Tahsildhar ordered for sealing the kilns and disconnecting power supply to them based on an order issued by the first bench of the Madras High Court following allegations that the kilns were functioning within elephant corridors.

However, during the hearing senior advocate P Wilson appearing for the petitioners contended that due to a change in the law in 2002, the operation license have to be necessarily obtained from the District Collector. “However, in the past few years, licence fees were collected every year, but licences not issued for the kilns, which operated on patta lands,” he added.