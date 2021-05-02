Congress trumps BJP in four TN Assembly seats, Lok Sabha bypoll where they had direct clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Congress has managed to trump its archrival, the BJP, in four out of five Assembly segments as well as the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in which both parties crossed swords directly.

Except Coimbatore South, Congress candidates managed to secure fair margins in Colachel, Vilavankodu, Udhagamandalam and Karaikudi constituencies, sending feelers of dominance to the saffron party.

In the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, V Vijaya Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth of the Congress led by over one lakh votes compared to his nearest rival and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan.

The constituency went for a by-election after Vijay Vasanth's father and sitting MP H Vasanthkumar died of COVID-19 last year.

In the Vilavancode assembly seat, the Congress's S Vijayadharani secured over 22,000 votes trailing the BJP's R Jayaseelan R by a margin of 12,000 votes.

In Karaikudi, the outspoken BJP leader H Raja was trailing the Congress's S Mangudi who secured over 35,000 votes.

Prince J G, the Congress candidate from Colachel, established a comfortable lead against the BJP's Ramesh P with a margin of around 12,000 votes.

In Udhagamandalam, the party replicated its feat with the help of a decent performance by its candidate Ganesh R who secured around 61,000 votes against around 56,000 votes for the BJP's M Bhojarajan.

Though the BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan was earlier trailing in third place behind Congress candidate Mayura S Jayakumar in Coimbatore South, she inched forward and came second during the last rounds of the counting. However, Makkal Neethi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was leading by a thin margin from the segment.