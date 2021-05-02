Counting stopped in Viralimalai for three hours after EVM row, DMK submits complaint

Sowmya Mani By

PUDUKKOTTAI: Counting resumed after more than three hours in Viralimalai constituency after a controversy broke out over one of the EVMs, leading to arguments between candidates and officials.

Counting had begun at 8 am like all other constituencies. There were 14 tables set for counting. While the process was smooth in 13 tables, problems arose in the 14th.

Candidates alleged that the number on one of the 14 EVMs did not match the number given to them in Form 17C. When officials said that they could open the VVPAT machine and tally the votes, candidates, especially the DMK's, did not agree. An argument ensued between candidates and officials and counting was stopped. Finally, after senior officials came in, counting resumed at 11 am. The VVPAT machine was opened and the votes were tallied with the machine.

Counting for Round 2 began and was soon stopped. The DMK said that numbers on two machines did not match the ones given to them in Form 17C. The counting was stopped at 12 noon.

The DMK then submitted a petition to District Collector P Uma Maheshwari requesting them to stop counting till the issue was resolved.

DMK candidate M Palaniappan’s agent KK Chellapandi submitted the complaint to the Collector.

“The numbers on three EVMs did not match the ones we had been given as per Form 17c. The numbers in the control unit and the ones in form 17c need to match. How can there be a mistake in three numbers? The numbers didn’t tally for tables 4, 5 and 14. We want counting to be stopped till this issue is sorted,” said Chellapandi.

The party said that they had already flagged an issue when the machines were checked after voting on 7th April.

“One of the tags that bears the number of ballot units was found lying outside the strong room on 7th April. When there have been no discrepancies in other constituencies, we suspect wrongdoing,” said Chellapandi.

After the petition was submitted, the Collector and senior officials went inside the counting centre and resolved the issue. The VVPAT machines were opened and votes were tallied. Round 2 counting then resumed.

As of 3 PM, only two rounds have been counted for Viralimalai constituency. Health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar is hoping to win for the third consecutive time and is contesting against DMK candidate M Palaniappan.