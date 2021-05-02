Dog ownership, breeding rise by 25% during lockdown in Tiruchy

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole,” said American wildlife photographer and writer Roger Caras once. Many in Tiruchy will agree with him, for the district has seen around 25 per cent rise in dog ownership and breeding in just one year. And, they have the notorious Covid-19 to thank for the development!

The reason

Most of the residents this reporter approached said it was the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020 that made them think of owning a dog. And, spearheading this demand for puppies are the district’s children. Catering to this demand were youth who took up dog breeding as an source of income after Covid-19 stole their jobs. Speaking on the development, Dr M Sivachandran, who works at a multi-specialty veterinary hospital near Palakarai, told Express, “Before the lockdown, most children were busy with schooling. During the lockdown, however, they had plenty of time for themselves. Moreover, they, being children, naturally have an affection to pets.”

Veterinary care

Sivachandran, however, pointed out a flipside to the surge in dog ownership. “Some of these new dog owners don’t know anything about vaccination. When they bring their pets to us, we advise them on the importance of vaccination and where they can get it done. Dogs can be vaccinated for diseases like rabies free of cost at government clinics,” he said.

Sivachandran said that having a pet, especially a dog, can be a source of relief, especially in these trying times. But he does have some advise for first-time dog owners, “Your treatment of the dog will determine its behaviour. We must not beat the dog. If punishment is needed, do it without inflicting harm,” he said, stressing the importance of nutritional food, de-worming and hygiene. “It is as much a responsibility as it is a hobby,” he added.

Entertainment

K Sundar, a Tiruchy resident said, “Before the lockdown, I took my son to places like Ooty or Kodaikanal for summer vacation. We couldn’t do that this year because of the restrictions. We didn’t have much to do staying indoors and so my son asked me for a dog. Now, he gets up early in the morning to play with it on our backyard. It makes us so happy.”

For many Tiruchy residents, dogs brought happiness and activity to their lives. M Manojkumar, a new dog owner said, “Last year, I bought two dogs and they have been keeping my mother company when I and my brother are at work. She takes care of them, and they take care of her,” he said.

Illegal breeding centres

As with everything, high demand spawns crime. M Antony Charles, an animal-rights activist, has this to say, “Illegal dog-breeding centres are on the rise because of the growing demand for puppies. Some raise dogs only for breeding them. This severely impacts health of the puppies.”