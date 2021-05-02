STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Space centre in Sriharikota sees 350 active Covid cases

About 30-40 cases, on an average, are being reported in the facility every day

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s spaceport, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-Shar), has become the latest casualty to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus. As per conservative estimates, a whopping 350 active cases have been reported at the centre and at least two people have succumbed to the infection. Officials sources have told Express that the numbers started spiking from mid-April, coinciding with the bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. Shar employees were given additional duties as poll observers.

About 30 to 40 cases, on an average, are being reported on a daily basis, forcing authorities to restrict operations at the space centre. Sources said a rotation system was introduced to carry out works with 50 per cent staff, and that contractual employees were stopped from attending duties. When contacted, Nellore district collector, KVN Chakradhar Badu, confirmed that cases were indeed on a rise inside Sriharikota township, but the situation was under control.

“We are providing all the support. We have supplied 1,100 doses of vaccines for Shar employees and it is being administered by our team of doctors. There is a requirement for another 900 doses which will also be arranged shortly. The district administration is fully geared-up to meet any requirement that arises,” Babu said.

Meanwhile, on a personal note, SDSC-Shar director, A Rajarajan, has appealed to all employees and their families to strictly follow Covid protocol. “SDSC-Shar is well prepared. The analysis of recent cases brought clear insights that people with travel history had greater susceptibility to infection and this coupled with our tiredness in following Covid-appropriate behavior at all times.”

Hospital infrastructure augmented
Rajarajan said Shar was well-equipped with organised tracing strategies, testing laboratories and treatment with critical life-saving drugs. “Our clinical labs are equipped to test and declare results on the same day. This will enable isolation of contacted personnel and restrain the spread. The hospital infrastructure is augmented both at Shar and Satish Dhawan Memorial Hospital in Sullurpet to treat mild to moderate Covid patients. Isolation wards and critical care ventilator beds are identified. We have increased beds after reviewing the situation,” he said.

Rajendran further added that the Narmada guest house has been declared Covid care centre and necessary measures are being taken to ensure adequate oxygen. “Vaccination is the only course available to reduce the impact. This is very much evident from the fact that most of our frontline workers -- hospital staff, safai karmacharis and CISF personnel -- who have completed two doses of vaccine are not affected so far.”

