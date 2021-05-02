Suspended staff getting full benefits, rues HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that several corrupt government officials placed under suspension are being paid all monetary benefits, while many deserving candidates are engaged as contract workers and paid meagre salaries, the Madras High Court dismissed a plea moved by a Sanitary Inspector seeking to quash the proceedings initiated against him in 2009.

The petitioner, Arockiyasamy, was caught taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corrupt ion sleuths in 2009. A special court in 2020 convicted him and awarded him four years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine. Arockiyasamy then moved the High Court challenging the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him by the State.

Dismissing the plea, Justice S Vaidyanathan said, “It is pertinent to mention here that even on conviction of an employee, departmental proceedings shall be conducted, as there is every possibility of the conviction being set aside by a higher forum. The corrupt employee or official should not be allowed to go scot free on the ground of non-initiation of departmental proceedings.” The court also made it clear that the DVAC enquiry against Arockiyasamy should not be stalled for any reason.

“It is painful to note that several talented persons are working on contractbasis, especially in the Public Works Department , under Non-Muster Roll for years together without regularisation. Deserving persons are paid meagre salary, whereas corrupt officials, who are placed under suspension, are paid all monetary benefits, including arrears of subsistence allowance on the ground of technical flaws,” the judge further observed.