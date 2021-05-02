STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tell us officially whether to go to school or stay at home: Teachers

According to sources, a message purportedly from Directorate of Matriculation Schools that instructed the school teachers not to go to the schools from May was spreading on social media on Saturday.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Teachers of private schools have demanded School Education Department to clarify through a circular whether leave has been declared for them or not, following the spike in Covid -19 cases.

J Santhosh, a private school teacher in Coimbatore, said, “Government teachers have been asked not to go to schools. This has been communicated officially,” he said. R Visalatchi, president of TN Private Schools Association, said any communication letter regarding the leave had not been received from the School Education Department.

A Karuppasamy, Director of Matriculation Schools, said they had not communicated about declaring leave for private school teachers, and that higher officials had to take a decision on it. School Education Director S Kannappan refused to reply on this.

