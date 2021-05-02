Tell us officially whether to go to school or stay at home: Teachers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Teachers of private schools have demanded School Education Department to clarify through a circular whether leave has been declared for them or not, following the spike in Covid -19 cases.

According to sources, a message purportedly from Directorate of Matriculation Schools that instructed the school teachers not to go to the schools from May was spreading on social media on Saturday. However, the School Education Department had not released any instruction about the leave.

J Santhosh, a private school teacher in Coimbatore, said, “Government teachers have been asked not to go to schools. This has been communicated officially,” he said. R Visalatchi, president of TN Private Schools Association, said any communication letter regarding the leave had not been received from the School Education Department.

A Karuppasamy, Director of Matriculation Schools, said they had not communicated about declaring leave for private school teachers, and that higher officials had to take a decision on it. School Education Director S Kannappan refused to reply on this.