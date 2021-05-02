Temporary staff services at schools extended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has extended services of 4,970 teaching and non-teaching staff working in government schools, by a period of three years from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2023, through a recent order.

The staff, who were appointed on a temporary basis in 2011-12, have been continuing their services since. The contract however, expired this year. The extension covers 3,550 graduate teachers and 1,420 non-teaching staff working with the department.

Many of them, ahead of the 2021 polls, had asked the government to regularise their jobs as they had been serving in temporary positions for over a decade.