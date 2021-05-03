STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clever selection, timely response work wonders for DMK in Chennai

It was not a clean sweep for the DMK, as pollsters had predicted. Yet, the Dravidian major managed to wrest control almost over all of Chennai, its bastion.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:34 AM

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was not a clean sweep for the DMK, as pollsters had predicted. Yet, the Dravidian major managed to wrest control almost over all of Chennai, its bastion. Its performance in the suburbs, too, was impressive. In Mylapore and Royapuram, it was leading with a huge margin of about 10,000 votes on the last leg of counting, despite the constituencies not being known as the party’s fortress.  

Among factors which worked in favour of the DMK are the selection of candidates, and civic and social issues. The DMK previously did not have a strong consolidation of non-brahmin votes as many smaller alliance partners either contested alone or went with a different alliance. This time, the DMK’s secular alliance managed to consolidate block votes, and its candidate Mylai T Velu capitalized on local issues, defeating incumbent MLA Natraj.

In Mylapore, issues related to fishermen and Marina vendors owing to the beautification worked in favour of the DMK. While the party’s candidate participated in their protests, the sitting MLA ignored the issue. This is believed to have strengthened the party’s non-brahmin vote bank.  Similarly, in Royapuram, where the DMK was founded in 1949, a new-entrant, iDream R Murthy, defeated Minister D Jayakumar by a margin of more than 10,000 votes. 

In fact, DMK president MK Stalin had challenged Jayakumar that he would be defeated by a new candidate. Anti-CAA protests coupled with fishermen issues proved to be a nemesis for Jayakumar. The DMK also put a stellar performance in constituencies like Thiruvottiyur, Saidapet and Thiruvika Nagar. In RK Nagar, which is an AIADMK stronghold, a fresh entrant, J J Ebenezer, defeated AIADMK’s RS Raajesh by a margin of about 30,000 votes. 

Udhayanidhi’s rise
DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin won with a massive mandate of over 50,000 votes, while Chief Minister-elect Stalin won from Kolathur. The ripple effects of Chennai’s voting patterns were observed in nearby districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur too. Of the total 41 seats, the party won 39 seats. With this victory, Chennai and its neighbouring districts turned out to be a feather in the DMK’s cap.

