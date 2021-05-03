STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK has 133 MLAs in TN including eight from allies who contested on 'rising sun' symbol

Eight MLAs -- MDMK (4), TVK (1), KDMK (1) and MMK (2) -- will be considered DMK MLAs in the Assembly

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:34 PM

DMK supporters celebrate the victory of the assembly election, in Chennai. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the DMK has won 125 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party's official strength stands at 133, including eight MLAs from allies who contested on the 'rising sun' symbol. The last time the DMK captured power with full majority was in 1996.
 
The AIADMK won 66 seats out of the 179 it contested. Its allies PMK and BJP won five and four seats respectively, revealed the election commission’s official data.
 
The BJP will have MLAs in the state assembly after two decades. The party won the Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Modakurichi and Coimbatore South Assembly constituencies.

The Congress emerged victorious in 18 seats of 25. The party also won the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha byelections. While the VCK won four seats, two Left parties CPM and CPI secured two seats each in the DMK alliance.

The new assembly has MLAs from more than ten political parties – DMK, AIADMK, Congress, BJP, PMK, VCK, CPM, CPI, MDMK, TVK, KDMK and MMK.
 
Eight MLAs -- MDMK (4), TVK (1), KDMK (1) and MMK (2) -- will be considered DMK MLAs in the Assembly.

