STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Newly-elected DMK MLAs to hold meeting on Tuesday

The MLAs will formally elect DMK chief MK Stalin as leader of the party to assume the chief minister's office.

Published: 03rd May 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Newly-elected DMK MLAs are scheduled to meet on Tuesday. In a press statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan stated that the meeting will be held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters on Tuesday at 6 PM.

The MLAs will formally elect DMK chief MK Stalin as leader of the party to assume the chief minister's position. 

Following this, the letter for elected as CM by the party MLAs will be formally handed over to Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit.

Sources in the party have informed that the oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet is likely to take place on May 7 at Raj Bhavan without any fanfare and crowd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MLAs meeting Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu cabinet MK Stalin swearing-in ceremony
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp