Newly-elected DMK MLAs to hold meeting on Tuesday

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Newly-elected DMK MLAs are scheduled to meet on Tuesday. In a press statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan stated that the meeting will be held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters on Tuesday at 6 PM.

The MLAs will formally elect DMK chief MK Stalin as leader of the party to assume the chief minister's position.

Following this, the letter for elected as CM by the party MLAs will be formally handed over to Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit.

Sources in the party have informed that the oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet is likely to take place on May 7 at Raj Bhavan without any fanfare and crowd.