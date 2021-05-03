STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Super spreader event: Covid norms go for a toss during counting

The mandatory Covid-19 protocols went for a toss during the counting of results of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Counting of votes at Queen Mary’s college on Sunday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mandatory Covid-19 protocols went for a toss during the counting of results of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Despite the Madras High Court recently pulling up the Election Commission for its management of elections, no protocol was followed in the district. At the counting booths of key constituencies, including Royapuram, Harbour, RK Nagar, and Chepauk-Triplicane, party cadres did not adhere to social distancing. In fact, some did not even wear a mask. 

With barely any mask and no social distancing, huge crowds thronged counting booths, complaining that the booths were not adequately ventilated. Election staff and party cadre also claimed suffocation. Though the Border Security Force were deployed the crowd was unmanageable. DMK party cadre burst crackers when their candidate took lead at Queen Mary’s College campus. 

Officials at the counting booths conducted temperature scanning, distributed free masks, gloves and face shields to those who did not carry them. They also distributed food packets for journalists and cadre as well.  Meanwhile, the Chennai City Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, ordered the suspension of Teynampet police station, Law and Order, Inspector A Murali on Sunday.

The order stated that A Murali was suspended for lackadaisical attitude and dereliction of duty, when he failed to take action against hundreds of DMK cadre who gathered inside the DMK party headquarters at Arivalayam, without wearing masks. They also burst crackers and danced to loud music.

(Inputs from Omjasvin M D and Sahaya Novinston Lobo)

