STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Election Results: NTK’s performance springs a surprise

In the run up to the elections, Kamal Haasan’s MNM and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK were billed as the alternative which voters would prefer.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the run up to the elections, Kamal Haasan’s MNM and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK were billed as the alternative which voters would prefer. But Seeman’s Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) proved political observers wrong and has come second runner-up in several constituencies, especially in urban areas.

For instance at Tiruvottriyur in Chennai, party chief Seeman secured the third place with over 48,000 votes behind AIADMK and DMK. Also, NTK put up a strong show in urban areas like Thiruverumbur, Tiruchy East, Tambaram, Sriperumbudur, Alandur, Avadi. In rural pockets the party secured sizeable number of votes in Thiruvaiyaru, Kallakurichi, Thiruvadanai, Kunnam, Jayankondam among others.  

NTK’s performance is significant as pundits were of the view that the party’s  pro-Tamil culture would gain traction in rural pockets, but its candidates bagged decent votes in urban constituencies.  The penetration of internet and availability of smart phones endeared Seeman to youth who followed his fiery speeches on social media platforms, opine pundits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTK Seeman Tamil Nadu elections TN election results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp