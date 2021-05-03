STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Election Results: OPS extends lead in tight race from Bodinayakanur

AIADMK candidate of Bodinayakanur Assembly segment sitting MLA and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam was leading by a margin of 7,924 votes at the end of 19th round on Sunday night.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

THENI: AIADMK candidate of Bodinayakanur Assembly segment sitting MLA and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam was leading by a margin of 7,924 votes at the end of 19th round on Sunday night. It is for the third time that O Panneerselvam is contesting from this constituency after winning in 2016 and 2011.

His main opponent DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan (60), who had won the Assembly elections in 2016 and 2011 from Andipatti constituency on AIADMK ticket, is a well known candidate in these parts. The counting process was a roller-coaster ride, with fortunes fluctuating. At the end of the 19th round, OPS had secured 67,685 votes with a lead of 7,924 votes.  

In the district, there was direct fight between DMK and AIADMK in four segments namely Andipatti, Periyakulam, Bodinayakanur and Cumbum. Of this, OPS is the only candidate expected to beat the DMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Pannerselvam AIADMK Bodinayakanur TN Election Results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp