TN Election Results: OPS extends lead in tight race from Bodinayakanur

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: AIADMK candidate of Bodinayakanur Assembly segment sitting MLA and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam was leading by a margin of 7,924 votes at the end of 19th round on Sunday night. It is for the third time that O Panneerselvam is contesting from this constituency after winning in 2016 and 2011.

His main opponent DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan (60), who had won the Assembly elections in 2016 and 2011 from Andipatti constituency on AIADMK ticket, is a well known candidate in these parts. The counting process was a roller-coaster ride, with fortunes fluctuating. At the end of the 19th round, OPS had secured 67,685 votes with a lead of 7,924 votes.

In the district, there was direct fight between DMK and AIADMK in four segments namely Andipatti, Periyakulam, Bodinayakanur and Cumbum. Of this, OPS is the only candidate expected to beat the DMK.