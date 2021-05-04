20 more test COVID postive in Tiruchy jail

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Twenty more inmates of the Tiruchy Central Prison tested positive for Covid on Monday. It is to be noted that on April 22, 18 inmates tested positive, of which four who had mild symptoms, were sent back to the camp and are under self isolation.

The camp is being used to lodge foreign inmates caught in connection with immigration and other cases. More than 40 per cent of the total 107 inmates have tested positive, sources said. At present, 34 are getting treated at the GH. An official on condition of anonymity said, “Though we try to take all precautionary measures, inmates do not follow safety guidelines. We have also restricted visitors’ entry for now.” The premises are sanitised frequently and health camps are conducted once in a week.