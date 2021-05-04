Another son rises in DMK camp

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Along with the emergence of MK Stalin as the Chief Minister of the State, Udhayanidhi Stalin has also risen as another power centre, next to his father. It is expected that the scion would help bridge the second-rung leaders to the leadership.

Also, many leaders in the DMK have the question if or not Udhayanidhi will get a ministerial birth.

Sources privy to recent developments say, “Right now, he is acting in two films and it would take at least six months to complete them. Hence, there is no chance to allocate a berth for him soon. Besides, even Stalin was given a ministerial post only in 2006 when he was elected to the Assembly for the third time.

Our leader has always instructed us to not invite any criticism for the party by our activities. At the same time, allocating a ministerial berth to Udhayanidhi is up to the decision of the party president himself.”

Another second-rung leader of the party told Express, on condition of anonymity, “By getting the overwhelming response from voters, the people of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni have brushed aside our opponents’ campaign. There is nothing wrong to give him a post.

But we were informed that he wouldn’t be given one this time. Maybe, he would get in the next shuffling of the Cabinet.” He added that Udhayanidhi’s rise would help the second-rung and ground-level functionaries and their grievances to reach the leadership since the latter and State-level functionaries will be busy with government service.

He attributed that the next level functionaries can reach him to air their grievances and ground-level issues either to draw the attention of the leadership or to address them. The same opinion was echoed by many other functionaries, too.