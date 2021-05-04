COVID effect: How will CBSE class 10 students be assessed this year?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) cancelled the Class 10 board exams this year due to Covid, students will now be graded based on a special marking scheme. The results, which are scheduled to be announced on June 20, will be tabulated based on the performance of students in their internal assessments, the board said on Saturday.

While the unit test will account for 10 marks, the mid-term examination will be for 30 marks, and the pre-board or revision examination for 40 marks, adding to a total of 80 marks.The remaining 20 marks, as per CBSE’s current policy, will be for other cumulative internal assessment carried out by schools through quizzes or projects.

Schools affiliated to the CBSE have been directed to form an internal result committee consisting of the principal and seven teachers to tabulate the results. If a school has conducted more than one test or exam within each of the three categories, then the result committee will have the liberty to fix weightage for each test or exam within each category, subject to overall maximum marks accorded to that category.

In case the school hasn’t conducted any of the tests or exams, the result committee of the school can draw up a criterion for assessment of 80 marks. To keep inflation of marks in check, the Board has informed schools that the marks awarded “should be in consonance” with the school’s past performance in the Class 10 Board exams. While the special marks should be submitted to the board by June 5, the internal assessments worth 20 marks should be submitted by June 11.