STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh animal conflict at IIT Madras, staff allege ‘monkey’ attacks

The institute has approached the forest department seeking for the relocation of the monkeys which authorities claim are exhibiting violent behaviour and attacking staff. 

Published: 04th May 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Monkeys captured by the forest department.

Monkeys captured by the forest department.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After stray dogs, IIT Madras administration has now encountered a monkey problem at the campus. The institute has approached the forest department seeking for the relocation of the monkeys which authorities claim are exhibiting violent behaviour and attacking staff. 

On Saturday, IIT Madras registrar Jane Prasad made a formal request to the Chennai Wildlife Warden Naga Sathish Gidijala asking the foresters to capture and relocate a troop of monkeys that have reportedly attacked and bitten a female staff member at the Nilgiris mess. 

The pictures shared by IIT Madras shows injuries on the woman’s hand and in a video monkeys can be seen entering the mess kitchen and running away with food items, while other provisions like rice, pulses packets were thrown around.  Chennai Wildlife Warden Naga Sathish Gidijala confirmed to Express that he did receive a complaint from IIT Madras registrar about an attack on a female staff member. Acting on the complaint, the forest department have captured five monkeys. 

“It’s a call that we have taken to capture the monkeys that exhibited violent behaviour, especially Alpha males. We can’t ignore when people feel threatened and get bitten,” Wildlife Warden said.  The official also stated the captured monkeys will be rehabilitated in a reserve forest far away. The location is yet to be finalised. “We have used only conventional methods of capturing. The animals were not tranquilized. We hope there is no further conflict, otherwise we may have to capture more monkeys.”

However, animal rights groups and a section of students in IIT Madras have objected to the move saying the institute wants to remove all the monkeys from the campus. A student told Express on the condition of anonymity that last month 20 monkeys were captured, but after protest the institute released them back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras monkeys
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp