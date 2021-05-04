Murder at Chennai Central: Suspect nabbed after 2 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested the accused two months after the alleged brutal murder of a loadman inside Chennai Central. According to police, the accused identified as K Kumar (41) from Arakkonam, a unlicensed loadman at Chennai Central was attacked by the victim Poongavanam, an unlicenced loadman, on March 1 outside Central.

“Kumar who got sutures for the injuries on his head wanted revenge and had reached the passenger waiting area where Poongavanam was asleep the next day. In the presence of hundreds of passengers, he smashed Poongavanam’s head with a marble stone and fled the spot,” said police.

The victim died without responding to treatment. Central Railway Police who registered a case, arrested Kumar when he reached Chennai Central from Vijayawada and was waiting at the terminal for a suburban train to Gummidipoondi. He was remanded in judicial custody.