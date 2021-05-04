‘Need bigger investments in Southern dists’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a statement issued by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), the trade body congratulated the 10 newly elected MLAs in Madurai district and sought the Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin to attract more industrial investments to South Tamil Nadu. MADITSSIA President B Muruganantham who issued a statement on Monday urged the newly-elected DMK government that is to soon assume office to effectively curb the second wave of Covid-19.

“Bigger investments must be attracted towards the industrially-backward southern districts. The works for construction of AIIMS at Thoppur and the Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor must be given top priority and expedited. Further, the Madurai airport must be upgraded to the status of 24*7 airport,” the trade body sought Stalin.