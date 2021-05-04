STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PK Sekar Babu, AG Venkatachalam... : These are the likely new faces in MK Stalin's cabinet

While some of the trusted cabinet colleagues of DMK's late supremo M Karunanidhi are no more, a few ex-ministers have lost the elections.

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 10 years DMK is back in power. Some of the trusted cabinet colleagues of DMK's late supremo M Karunanidhi are no more. A few ex-ministers have lost the elections. So Stalin's cabinet is expected to have some new faces. These are the names sources we spoke to came up with:

  1. CVMP Ezhilarasan of Kancheepuram

  2. PK Sekar Babu of Harbour

  3. Ma Subaramaniyan of Saidapet

  4. SR Raja of Tambaram

  5. T Mathiyazhagan of Bargur

  6. Udhayasooriyan of Sangarapuram

  7. S Muthusamy of Erode

  8. R Rajendran of Salem North

  9. Kayal Vizhi selvaraj of Dharapuram

  10. K Selvaraj of Thirupur (south)

  11. AG Venkatachalam of Anthiyur

  12. A Chakrapani of Oddanchatram

  13. Senthil Balaji of Karur

  14. Mahesh Poyyamozhi of Thiruverambur

  15. SS Ravisankar of Kunnam

  16. Nivetha M Murugan of Poompuhar

  17. Durai Chandrasekaran of Thiruvaiyaru

  18. Siva V Meyyanathan of Alangudi

  19. PTR Palanivel Rajan of Madurai Central

  20. G Thalapathi of Madurai North

  21. N Ramakrishnan of Cumbam

  22. Mano Thangaraj of Padmanapapuram

  23. M Appavu of Radhapuram

  24. M Abdul Vahab of Palayamkottai

Former DMK ministers who lost elections:

  1. N Suresh Rajan

  2. Poongothai Aladi Aruna

Former ministers who did not contest:

Pongalur Palanisamy, U Mathivanan, K Sundaram, M Kannappan, NKKP Raja, TPM Mohideen Khan, Pon Muthuramalingam, Senguttuvan, S Thangavelu

