PK Sekar Babu, AG Venkatachalam... : These are the likely new faces in MK Stalin's cabinet
While some of the trusted cabinet colleagues of DMK's late supremo M Karunanidhi are no more, a few ex-ministers have lost the elections.
Published: 04th May 2021 11:20 AM | Last Updated: 04th May 2021 11:39 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: After 10 years DMK is back in power. Some of the trusted cabinet colleagues of DMK's late supremo M Karunanidhi are no more. A few ex-ministers have lost the elections. So Stalin's cabinet is expected to have some new faces. These are the names sources we spoke to came up with:
CVMP Ezhilarasan of Kancheepuram
PK Sekar Babu of Harbour
Ma Subaramaniyan of Saidapet
SR Raja of Tambaram
T Mathiyazhagan of Bargur
Udhayasooriyan of Sangarapuram
S Muthusamy of Erode
R Rajendran of Salem North
Kayal Vizhi selvaraj of Dharapuram
K Selvaraj of Thirupur (south)
AG Venkatachalam of Anthiyur
A Chakrapani of Oddanchatram
Senthil Balaji of Karur
Mahesh Poyyamozhi of Thiruverambur
SS Ravisankar of Kunnam
Nivetha M Murugan of Poompuhar
Durai Chandrasekaran of Thiruvaiyaru
Siva V Meyyanathan of Alangudi
PTR Palanivel Rajan of Madurai Central
G Thalapathi of Madurai North
N Ramakrishnan of Cumbam
Mano Thangaraj of Padmanapapuram
M Appavu of Radhapuram
M Abdul Vahab of Palayamkottai
Former DMK ministers who lost elections:
N Suresh Rajan
Poongothai Aladi Aruna
Former ministers who did not contest:
Pongalur Palanisamy, U Mathivanan, K Sundaram, M Kannappan, NKKP Raja, TPM Mohideen Khan, Pon Muthuramalingam, Senguttuvan, S Thangavelu