PK Sekar Babu, AG Venkatachalam... : These are the likely new faces in MK Stalin's cabinet

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 10 years DMK is back in power. Some of the trusted cabinet colleagues of DMK's late supremo M Karunanidhi are no more. A few ex-ministers have lost the elections. So Stalin's cabinet is expected to have some new faces. These are the names sources we spoke to came up with:

CVMP Ezhilarasan of Kancheepuram PK Sekar Babu of Harbour Ma Subaramaniyan of Saidapet SR Raja of Tambaram T Mathiyazhagan of Bargur Udhayasooriyan of Sangarapuram S Muthusamy of Erode R Rajendran of Salem North Kayal Vizhi selvaraj of Dharapuram K Selvaraj of Thirupur (south) AG Venkatachalam of Anthiyur A Chakrapani of Oddanchatram Senthil Balaji of Karur Mahesh Poyyamozhi of Thiruverambur SS Ravisankar of Kunnam Nivetha M Murugan of Poompuhar Durai Chandrasekaran of Thiruvaiyaru Siva V Meyyanathan of Alangudi PTR Palanivel Rajan of Madurai Central G Thalapathi of Madurai North N Ramakrishnan of Cumbam Mano Thangaraj of Padmanapapuram M Appavu of Radhapuram M Abdul Vahab of Palayamkottai

Former DMK ministers who lost elections:

N Suresh Rajan Poongothai Aladi Aruna

Former ministers who did not contest:

Pongalur Palanisamy, U Mathivanan, K Sundaram, M Kannappan, NKKP Raja, TPM Mohideen Khan, Pon Muthuramalingam, Senguttuvan, S Thangavelu