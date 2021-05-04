Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan resigns

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Advocate General Vijay Narayan tendered his resignation on Monday. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said, “As I complete my term as Advocate General for TN, the time has come to return to private practice.”

He added, “Though I took over at a slightly turbulent time during the State’s political history, I must candidly state that I enjoyed every moment of my tenure. The Chief Minister as well as the Law Minister were a source of great strength and treated me with utmost respect and regard.”

Almost all law officers appointed by the government, including State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan, State Government Pleader V Jayaprakash Narayanan, and several other Additional Government Pleaders tendered their resignations on Monday.

Meanwhile, former Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, who was appointed as the advisor to the State government for a year on January 31, 2021, also resigned from the post. He cited personal reasons for his resignation, while also expressing gratitude to the government for extending full cooperation during his tenure as advisor.